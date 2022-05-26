District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, July 25 in Union County Court.
• Timothy A. Sutton, 44, of Mill Hall, had counts of first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3, DUI controlled substance metabolite and DUI controlled controlled substance impaired ability, defiant trespass posted, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court. A summary allegation of public drunkenness and similar misconduct was also held.
• Destiny A. Verdinelli, 22, of Winfield, waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI high rate of alcohol to court. A summary allegation of driving at save speed was also waived.
• Amos Mushatt, 32, of Lansing, Mich., waived felony counts of criminal mischief damage property, burglary not adapted for overnight accommodation no person present, criminal trespass break into structure, theft by unlawful taking movable property and receiving stolen property to court. A misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of motor or other vehicle was also waived.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, July 25 in Union County Court.
• Ethan M. Stauffer, 26, of Loysville, had a misdemeanor charge of bad checks held for court.
• Shawna L. Steffen, 26, of Muncy, had a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense held for court.
• Christian M. Zawalick, 19, of Mifflinburg, had felony counts of aggravated assault attempts to cause bodily injury to designated individuals, aggravated assault attempts to cause or causes bodily injury (school) were held for court. Misdemeanor allegations of resist arrest other law enforcement and disorderly conduct engage in fighting were also held.
State Police at Milton DUI crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers have listed alcohol as being a contributing factor in a crash which occurred at 5:04 a.m. May 22 along Washingtonville Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Breyann Johnson, 20, of Danville, went off the roadway, struck a mailbox and guide rail. Troopers said Johnson, who was not belted, was uninjured.
Vehicle vs. black bear
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Williamsport man was uninjured when a 2020 Freightliner he was driving struck a black bear.
Troopers said Jose Moreno escaped injury in the incident which occurred at 4 p.m. May 20 along Interstate 180, at mile marker 8.3, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Michael Mottern, 54, of Montoursville, was not injured when a 2013 Hyundai Elantra he was driving struck the bear, after it had been hit by the truck.
PFA violation
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Williamsport man was taken into custody for an alleged protection from abuse order violation, which occurred at 5:42 p.m. May 22 at Red Roof Inn, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Warren Eiswerth allegedly violated an order held by a 29-year-old Valley Township woman.
Disorderly conduct
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers cited the Geisinger 65 Forward Building, Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, for having multiple false alarms in a short period of time.
A report on the citation was noted as occurring at 8:44 a.m. April 7.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Lawrence Merritt, 31, of Montandon, has been charged after allegedly grabbing a 20-year-old Montandon woman by the arms.
The incident occurred at 5:17 p.m. May 22 along Village Green Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.