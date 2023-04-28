MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club recently presented Milton and Warrior Run High School Vocational Students of the Month awards for March and April.
The students and the vocational instructors from both schools attended the club’s meeting to receive the awards.
Cailynn Hollenbach, from Milton, and Ethan Gorton, from Warrior Run, were the March recipients of the award. Jared Lehman, of Milton, and Luke Heddings, of Warrior, Run were the April Vocational Students of the Month.
Vocational scholarships will be presented to two finalists from the Students of the Month program from each school. From those recognized each month, two Milton and two Warrior Run students will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship upon completion of the scholarship requirements.
Each Student of the Month will also receive $100 cash award for their recognition at the awards ceremony as well as the recognition plaque they received when the awards were presented at the meeting.
During the meeting, Warrior Run vocational instructor and coordinator Rodney Keiser was recognized by the club for his many years of service and dedication to this program. Keiser, who will be retiring at the end of this school year, was awarded an American Flag by Rotary President Rick Coup.
