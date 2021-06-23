LEWISBURG — The preliminary hearing for a man facing numerous felonies in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting was recently continued.
The hearing for Mark A. Parrilla, 30, of Lewisburg, was rescheduled to 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 before District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg.
Charges were filed in early January alleging on the evening of June 1, 2020, Parrilla drove a sport utility vehicle which trailed a green Subaru Forester in the 1700-block of West Market Street, East Buffalo Township.
Shots were allegedly fired from the Subaru injuring two men standing near a home, one of whom retaliated by allegedly shooting toward the passing vehicles.
Parrilla allegedly followed the Subaru to Century Village where Buffalo Valley Regional Police said he picked up the shooter and Stephen G. Reid Jr., 29, of Lewisburg.
Parrilla and Reid faced similar charges as alleged co-conspirators. They included seven counts of aggravated assault attempt to cause serious bodily injury, two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and related conspiracy counts, all felonies.
Reid, allegedly a passenger in the Subaru, faces formal arraignment Monday, July 26 in Union County Court after waiving his charges in April.
Daevon Bodden, 20, of Lewisburg, Bodden faces felony charges for allegedly firing back at the vehicles. Jury selection was scheduled for Monday, July 19 in Union County Court. Charges include aggravated assault attempts to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license.
Previously, Julio A. Gonzalez, 25, of Sunbury, was charged for allegedly shooting from the Subaru and was subject to a pre-trial conference earlier this month.
Justin R. Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, the alleged driver of the Subaru, entered a guilty plea to felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. He is scheduled for sentencing Monday, Aug. 30 in Union County Court.
