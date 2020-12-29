LEWISBURG — The Union County Commissioners will hold property taxes level in 2021, under the terms of a $20.1 million budget adopted during a Zoom meeting held Tuesday.
Taxes will remain level with the 2020 rates, with millage set at 5.56. Of that millage, 4.56 mills will be directed to the general fund, with .84 mills to debts services and .16 mills to the public library.
Under the terms of the millage, the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 will continue to pay $556 in county taxes.
Following the meeting, Finance Director Jeff McClintock said the county will be drawing $1.2 million from its general fund balance to cover a deficit. Approximately $3.5 million will remain in fund balance.
Included in the 2021 budget are funds for: A new roof and HVAC upgrades for the courthouse, at a cost of $120,000; HVAC upgrades for the government center, $120,000; and new software for the prothonotary's office, $214,000.
From the previously advertised budget, McClintock said $220,000 has been removed from the capital improvement fund as that money was deemed not necessary.
The commissioners also announced on Tuesday that free COVID-19 testing will be offered Monday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 8, at "Four Bells" Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Up to 450 mid-nasal passage swab tests will be performed each day.
Those being tested must be at least 3 years old and have no symptoms of COVID-19. Those attending should bring a photo identification and insurance card.
While AMI, the company administering the tests, will ask for insurance information if an insurance company denies a claim it will be submitted to the federal government for reimbursement. Those being tested will not be responsible for any payments.
"Once tested you need to remain in quarantine until you have received test results," a press release on the testing said. "Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI, while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF email."
This site is not affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital's testing site, which will continue to operate at 1499 St. Mary's St., Lewisburg.
In business actions, the commissioners approved:
• A software agreement with Cohero for records management for the coroner's office, $13,500.
• An agreement for information technology services with Avenu Insights and Analytics, running through June 2, 2024, at a one-time payment of $4,000, plus $250 per month.
• Awarding the Lewisburg Area School District $8,377.23 in COVID-19 Relief Block Grant (CRBG) funding.
