With the IndyCar season now in full swing — and one week after taking a look at venues I would like to see the NASCAR Cup series one day race at — I’m pondering five venues that could be well situated to successfully host an IndyCar race.
The 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted races for either the now-shuttered CART series or the name-brand IndyCar series between 1996 and 2010. While the venue did, on occasion, struggle to draw fans, I believe that with the right promotion an IndyCar race at the track would be well attended. The IndyCar series could also put on a competitive, and safe, race at the track.
I was at Homestead in 2003 when Scott Dixon claimed the victory. He also won at the track in 2008 and 2010. Dixon is the only active IndyCar driver to have won at the track.
The .75-mile Memphis International Raceway was also on my list of venues which I would like to see host a NASCAR Cup race.
The location seems well suited for automobile racing, and the track is a competitive one. While you may question hosting an IndyCar race on a short track, the venue is comparable in size to the short tracks in Richmond, Va., and Newton, Iowa, which have both hosted competitive IndyCar races in recent years.
The 2-mile Michigan International Speedway is a track rich in IndyCar racing history, holding events sanctioned by an IndyCar division between 1979 and 2007.
The IndyCar series desperately needs more oval tracks on its schedule, and this would be the perfect venue to add. With the track losing one of its two Cup racing weekends, I’m sure the venue could use something to add to its bottom line.
Although the IndyCar series does hold a street race in nearby Detroit, that is one of the worst events on the schedule and could easily be scrapped in favor of a return to MIS.
While the bulk of IndyCar races contested at the track in the past were 500 miles, the series has held races of varying lengths at the facility. I could see IndyCar holding a race of any length between 300 and 500 miles at Michigan.
Part-time competitors Tony Kanaan, Juan Montoya and Helio Castroneves are the only active drivers to have won at Michigan. Kanaan scored his first win at the track in 1999, in a thrilling finish. He also won the track’s final race in 2007.
Two of the best automobile races I ever attended were the IndyCar races contested at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1997 and 1998.
In 1997, Buddy Lazier drove through the front-stretch grass to pass Billy Boat for the lead in the closing stages of the race. One year later, Kenny Brack scored his first career win by driving an AJ Foyt owned car from the back to the front of the field in the closing stages.
Fortunately, I was not at Charlotte in 1999, when an errant tire flew into the grandstands, killing three spectators. The division never returned to the track.
With crowds estimated at 70,000 in the stands for the track’s first two IndyCar races, the venue once showed the potential of becoming an IndyCar hotbed. I believe that potential still exists, just not on the oval.
It just felt right two years ago when Josef Newgarden tested an IndyCar on Charlotte’s roval. Although I’m not a fan of NASCAR’s race on Charlotte’s roval, I would love to see an IndyCar race held on the layout. An IndyCar return to the 1.5-mile oval isn’t likely, but there’s a chance the series could race on the roval.
IndyCar has had a bit of a stormy relationship with Pocono Raceway over the last 40 years. I loved attending the races that were contested there between 2013 and 2019, with some of those being spectacularly competitive.
There’s no doubt Pocono is a treacherous track for IndyCars, but there has to be a way for the series to return to the 2.5-mile tri-oval.
I’m sure Will Power would like to see the series race at Pocono again. He won three of the four IndyCar races contested there between 2016 and 2019. He finished second to Alexander Rossi in 2018.
Dixon and Ryan Hunter-Reay are the only other full-time IndyCar drivers to have won at Pocono, in 2013 and 2015 respectively. Montoya claimed a popular win at the track in 2014, with the largely Latino crowd cheering wildly.
He was so appreciative of the cheers, Montoya went into the grandstands after the race and started signing autographs for fans, many of whom apparently had roots in his native Columbia as they were waving Colombian flags.
