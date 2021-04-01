DANVILLE – The Danville Area School District is thanking frontline workers at Geisinger and reinforcing positive behaviors in their students through an appreciation campaign that will run through May.
Students, faculty and staff at Danville Primary School spent the month of February collecting individually wrapped snacks and creating cards and notes of appreciation for hospital employees.
The other schools in the district will each take a turn gathering goodies as well: Liberty Valley Intermediate School during the month of March, Danville Middle School during April and Danville Area High School finishing the campaign in May.
School nurse Deann Kinsey, who works at the primary and intermediate schools nurse was the inspiration behind the appreciation campaign. She approached a few of the teachers, including June Heeter, who helped get the campaign started. Then district superintendent Ricki Boyle took notice and decided to extend the project throughout the school district.
“We felt that involving our students in a program to show our gratitude for our local frontline healthcare workers would help them to feel connected to our community and give them an opportunity to express kindness and thoughtfulness,” Kinsey said.
The primary school’s collection was delivered to Geisinger Medical Center on Friday, March 5. Students were happy to work on the project and spent time making cards, mini-posters and letters to thank Geisinger employees for all they are doing during the pandemic.
“We are thanking them because they are going through a lot. They are trying to help others not get sick. They are trying to help people not die from COVID,” said first-grader Avery Foust. “This project has taught me to help more people in the world, to donate more and to give thanks.”
Staff were touched by the effort and was happy to accept the donations.
“This is such a kind gesture and is much appreciated by the staff,” said Justin Maxfield administrative fellow at Geisinger Medical Center, who coordinated the delivery and pickup of the donation. “Having a little one in kindergarten at the school, I’ve been so impressed, and this just adds to the sentiment.”
