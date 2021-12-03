MILTON — Collecting toys for families in need and lighting Christmas trees, a jam-packed December for Santa Claus included riding on fire apparatus while helping to kick off the holidays Friday evening in Milton and Watsontown.
Santa opened the evening by participating in the Watsontown Area Business Association's (WABA) Caravan of Lights.
The parade moved along Elm Street to the area of the Nurse Helen Fairchild Memorial Bridge, where Santa waved to those gathered while standing atop an antique fire truck owned by the Yoder family. The caravan was escorted by the Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
As part of the caravan, 6-year-old Lilly Wallace led an effort to collect new toys for the Watsontown Police Department's Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund program. One pickup truck was filled with items just a short distance into the trek through the community.
Donations were also collected for a snack pack program which serves Warrior Run School District families in need.
Similar to Watsontown, Santa was escorted throughout Milton Friday evening by volunteers with the Milton Fire Department. While traversing the borough, Santa and the volunteers picked up donations of new toys, to be given to the Milton Salvation Army.
Santa's trip through Milton ended in Lincoln Park, where he assisted with lighting that community's Christmas tree. A boat from the Milton Fire Department was loaded with toys collected throughout the community Friday evening.
The two tree lighting ceremonies kicked off a busy holiday-season schedule of events in both Milton and Watsontown.
A Santa house, located next to the Coup agency on Broadway in Milton will be open from 9 a.m. to noon today, and Dec. 11 and 18.
Today's activities include a drive-through breakfast with St. Nicholas, to be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph Parish Center on Cemetery Road near Milton.
Santa's Sleigh Run will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. along Bound Avenue.
The run is open to teams of three to five people, with one team member required to ride in a sleigh, dressed as a holiday character. The other team member will push the sleigh along Bound Avenue.
Participating teams can make sleighs can from cardboard, wood or plastic, but sleighs cannot be motorized. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Elementary school; middle school; high school; adults; and families.
Also taking place today in Milton, the Milton Historical Society's holiday open house is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cameron House, 5340 State Route 405, Milton.
The Milton Model Train Museum, located on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center at 139 S. Front St., will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. today. The museum will also be open during those same hours Dec. 5, 11, 12, 18, 19 and 26.
The Milton Area Community Band's holiday concert will be held at 7 tonight in the Milton Area High School auditorium.
In Watsontown today, Santa will be escorted throughout the community via a stagecoach between 1 and 3 p.m. He will be chauffeured throughout the borough Friday evenings, Dec. 10 and 17.
Santa will appear during a showing of "The Christmas Chronicles," taking place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown. Doors open at 12:30.
A drive-through event with Santa is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department on Route 405.
The Watsontown Historical Association, located at 200 Main St., will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays in December. The association currently features a display highlighting the history of the banking industry in Watsontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.