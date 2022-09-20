Back to the frontier

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society’s Heritage Days will return to its roots this year, as the 40th edition of the event will be centered around the Hower-Slote Farm — on the grounds of the Warrior Run School District complex — for the first time since 2019.
Heritage Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. A church service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 2, at nearby Historic Warrior Run Church.
Jane Koch, Betsy Watts and Leon Hagenbuch are serving as co-chairs for the event. Hagenbuch will speak about the history of the church during the service being held there.
Watts noted this is the first time since 2019 Heritage Days will be held on the farm. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One year ago, a scaled-down version was held on the historic church grounds, due to the construction of a new elementary school at the Warrior Run complex.
“We’re glad to be back to normal,” Watts said. “Overjoyed, actually.”
“It makes the planning a lot easier,” Koch added. “We are back to the routine.”
Planning for this year’s event started the day after the 2021 festivities wrapped up, Koch said.
Heritage Days features hundreds of period-costumed crafters, tradesman and demonstrators. They exhibit skills used in Central Pennsylvania daily life from 1770 through 1870.
The event will also feature a reenactment of the end of the Battle of Fort Freeland. The reenactment is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct 1, and 1 p.m. Oct. 2. It will be narrated by Roger Swartz, and feature the Fort Freeland Company of Independent Rifleman and the Southern Woodland Indian Loyal Confederacy.
“We reenact it after the battle, when Boonesmen (at Fort Freeland) arrived from Fort Boone,” Watts explained. “Basically, (the Boonesmen) didn’t realize the battle was over. They got caught with Indians behind them.”
Twenty-one people died in the battle. Watts said the reenactment is popular, but wasn’t held last year due to the event taking place at the church.
“Here, we do it on the very grounds where (the battle) happened,” Watts said, while standing on the grounds of the Hower-Slote Farm. “It’s important we do it on the grounds.”
A number of popular demonstrations will return for the 2022 edition of Heritage Days, including apple butter boiling and butchering.
New this year will be a flint knapping demonstration.
“That’s making Native American tools,” Watts noted.
Some of the many demonstrations which will take place include quilting, hearth cooking, gunsmithing, herb gardening, shingle making, coopering, spinning, fence post making and rope making.
Koch said it takes “hundreds of volunteers” to make Heritage Days happen, including 30 to 40 Warrior Run students who will be helping.
On average, Koch said 2,000 people attend each year.
The church grounds will also be open throughout Heritage Days.
Another highlights of the weekend, to take place at the Hower-Slote Farm, will be an apprenticeship parade at 4:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
