Back to the frontier

From left, Heritage Days co-chair Betsy Watts and her granddaughter Ella Watts, 3, study corn, bean and pumpkin seeds which will be utilized during a planting demonstration at Heritage Days.

 Kevin Mertz/The Standard-Journal

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society’s Heritage Days will return to its roots this year, as the 40th edition of the event will be centered around the Hower-Slote Farm — on the grounds of the Warrior Run School District complex — for the first time since 2019.

Heritage Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. A church service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 2, at nearby Historic Warrior Run Church.

