WILLIAMSPORT — Hope Enterprises, a non-profit provider for people with intellectual disabilities, is celebrating its 70th anniversary.
Founded in 1952 by Dr. Max E. Miller and his wife Leona, Hope Enterprises started as a school for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Parents and local leaders in the Williamsport area worked alongside the Millers to grow an organization that supported each person’s needs, regardless of their perceived disability.
In 1972, Hope’s residential services gave families an alternative to having loved ones live in institutions. Instead, this service enabled and encouraged community living.
In 1993, Hope introduced job training and placement services to provide integrated and supported employment opportunities so individuals could experience a natural work environment. In 2015, Hope led the transition away from sheltered workshops by discontinuing the service that paid people with disabilities a sub-minimum wage. Those workers were transitioned to a new, integrated employment service known as MaxWorx.
In 2020, Hope formed CHOICE services to support each person’s goals through a one-to-one model that pairs one individual with one Hope social worker.
Hope Enterprises serves Lycoming, Clinton, Northumberland, Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union counties. The nonprofit offers support services in community participation, in-home support, employment services and living options.
For more information, visit www.HopeAbility.org.
