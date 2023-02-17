MILTON — The Milton Area School District has thus far experienced a decrease in expenditures and an increase in revenue in its 2022-2023 budget.
Information provided by the district outlines a presentation made during Tuesday’s board committee session.
According to information contained in the presentation, expenditures have decreased by $2.9 million, or roughly 13% of the $22.5 million which had been budgeted through Jan. 31. The actual expenditures through Jan. 31 totaled $19.5 million.
Total revenues were up $3 million, about 13.8% of the $22.3 million that had been budgeted through Jan. 31. The actual revenue through Jan 31 was $25.4 million.
The budget update also explained that the district loses annual revenue due to assessment appeals, Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA), and Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zones (KOEZ). While these losses create short-term financial strains that shift the tax burden to residential taxpayers, the long-term goal of these tax breaks is designed to encourage economic growth and increase the value of commercial properties.
According to the presentation, the district has seen a decrease in assessed values totaling $11.4 million over the last 10 years, which has led to an overall approximate tax revenue reduction of $582,034 for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
This decrease in assessed values was derived from looking at 28 commercial properties, seven of which participate in KOEZ or LERTA agreements.
The district also maintains Veteran Tax Exonerations for 20 properties in Northumberland County, totaling $29,985 for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.