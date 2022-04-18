MILTON — The Milton Historical Society will hold two open houses during May. The events will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, May 1 and 15, at the Cameron House, 5440 Route 405, Milton.
An exhibit featuring Red Man and other fraternal organizations of Milton will be displayed. A sale of items will also be held from an estate donated to the society by one of its members. Those who come will be shown some of the recent renovations made to the interior of the first floor of the society's home.
For more information, visit www.miltonpahistoricalsociety.com.
