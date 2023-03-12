Medal, DCNR grant awarded

Bucknell Postdoctoral Fellow Tanisha Williams will be awarded the Bicentenary Medal from the Council of the Linnean Society of London.

 PROVIDED BY EMILY PAINE/BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University biology postdoctoral fellow Tanisha Williams has been selected by the Council of the Linnean Society of London to receive the 2022 Bicentenary Medal, which is annually awarded to a scientist under 40 in recognition of biological research excellence and contribution to the natural sciences.

The Linnean Society of London is the world’s oldest active society devoted to natural history. It is named after Swedish taxonomist Carl Linnaeus (1707-78), who is most famous for creating a system of naming plants and animals that is still used today.

