Medal, DCNR grant awarded

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University biology postdoctoral fellow Tanisha Williams has been selected by the Council of the Linnean Society of London to receive the 2022 Bicentenary Medal, which is annually awarded to a scientist under 40 in recognition of biological research excellence and contribution to the natural sciences.
The Linnean Society of London is the world’s oldest active society devoted to natural history. It is named after Swedish taxonomist Carl Linnaeus (1707-78), who is most famous for creating a system of naming plants and animals that is still used today.
The award will be presented to Williams virtually on May 24, during the 150th anniversary meeting of the Linnean Society.
“I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected to receive the Bicentenary Medal from the Linnean Society of London,” said Williams, who is Bucknell’s Richard E. and Yvonne Smith Post-Doctoral Fellow in Botany. “I am humbled that my peers nominated me for such a prestigious award and truly thank them for seeing the value in my efforts to conserve biodiversity and create more equitable and inclusive spaces for everyone to share in the wonders of the natural world.”
Williams' nomination was led by Linnean Society past-president Dr. Sandra Knapp, of the British Museum of London, and Bucknell Professor Chris Martine, biology, the David Burpee Professor in Plant Genetics and Research. Martine became the first Bucknellian elected as a Fellow of the Linnaean Society last year.
Williams and Martine were recently awarded a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Wild Resource Conservation Program grant of $42,487 to study plant species of concern, using a combination of traditional field-based assessments, population genetics methods and climate modeling. The project was one of eight in Pennsylvania aimed at protecting the state’s native biodiversity that received DCNR funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.