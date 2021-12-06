TURBOTVILLE — The Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation recently announced its annual grant recipients.
The foundation has approved a $5,000 grant to the Exchange Pool under the Northern Montour County Recreation Association; a $500 grant to the Watsontown Police Chief Carl Reed Fund, a $250 grant to the Warrior Run School District Defender Trading Post, a $250 grant to the Warrior Run School District Food Pantry and a $1,000 grant to the Warrior Run High School scholarship fund. The scholarship grant will fund three scholarships: $500 to a graduating student pursing a career in the trades or education, and two $250 grants to a girl and boy under the Harry C. Mathias Sr. Leadership Award.
The Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation was formed a year ago by his family in memory of the former Warrior Run teacher, coach and community leader to assist needy individuals and organizations in the Warrior Run area consistent with the values of Mathias. The foundation has gifted over $12,000 to community organizations in 2021.
Foundation members include Harry Mathias Jr., president; Matt Burrows, secretary; Eileen Povish, treasurer; Helen Mathias and Heath Mathias. The foundation website is at www.mathiasfoundation.org. Those wishing to donate may find information on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.