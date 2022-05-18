LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s so-called forgotten ward will enjoy continuous representation on borough council.
Jamie Grobes was named Ward 4 representative after the council accepted the resignation of Marlene Lira, who had been attending meetings via Zoom while in Europe. Council approved her appointment on a voice vote with no dissent.
Lira also resigned from civilian representation on commission overseeing the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD).
Elijah Farrell, the other Ward 4 representative, had stepped aside previously. Grobes and Rudy Mummey had each sought to fill out a term, which expires Dec. 31, 2023.
Mummey, who had previously sought a spot on council, said it was important that someone finished the unexpired term. The ward was home to seniors, Mummey added, who may benefit from more crosswalks on roadways.
Grobes noted that she had lived in Lewisburg for her entire life except for time serving in the Air Force. Ward 4, containing the Lewisburg Community Park, was a valuable draw of visitors to the borough.
Mummey expressed interest in the other council spot available. The borough has 30 days to fill the spot left by the resignation of Lira.
Other council action included renewal of suspension of an open alcoholic beverage container ordinance in a portion of downtown. Hufnagle Park is excluded from the suspension.
A cable franchise agreement between the borough and Service Electric Cablevision was approved after a public hearing.
Council also approved an increase to $10 of the on-street and off-street metered parking fine.
Mayor Kendy Alvarez and David Heayn, Ward 3 council member, attended the meeting remotely.
