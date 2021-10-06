Northumberland County Sentences
• Lawrence Thompson Aiken, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, 3 to 6 months in county jail followed by four years of consecutive probation, fines, fees and costs for DUI.
• Nathan Bickel, 32, of Sunbury, 3 to 6 months in county jail, 37 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Richard A. Eckbold Sr., 59, of Mount Carmel, 3 to 12 months in county jail, 21 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Blaine Hoover IV, 31, of Coal Township, 4 to 12 months in county jail, 93 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct; same sentences for loitering and prowling at night and possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Kristina Reitz, 47, of Northumberland, 12 months probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
• Daniel Sanchez, 22, of Shamokin, 3 to 12 months in county jail, 15 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Joel Santiago, 6 to 12 months in county jail, 87 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for simple assault; same sentence for criminal mischief.
• Amy Yucha, 34, of Ashland, time served (36 days) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Kayla Weidow, 31, of Mount Carmel, probation for a year and costs of prosecution for theft by unlawful taking.
• Eric Howell, 30, of Mifflinburg, $300 fine plus costs for contempt for violation of order.
• Jeffery Najunas Jr., 27, of Mahanoy City, 10 to 20 months in jail, $100 fine plus costs, and $150 restitution to the Mount Carmel Police Department for resisting arrest. Najunas was given concurrent sentences of 10 to 20 months in jail, a $100 fine plus costs for possession of a controlled substance; and a $50 fine plus costs for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock, Lewisburg Plea court
• Tyler R. Jenkins, 32, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Cassie N. Beers, 27, of New Columbia, entered a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children by parent, guardian or other, a misdemeanor.
• Stephanie L. Chrismer, 33, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to false reports, offense did not occur, and was sentenced to two years probation.
• Jacob M. Heverly, 28, of New Columbia entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance and driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked, a summary charge.
• Matthew L. Mummey, 43, of Millmont, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, a misdemeanor.
Sentence
• Cheyanne A. Kunzman, 30, of Athens, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearing
• Nathalia Silva-Gautier, 19, of Milton, waived a misdemeanor count of retail theft take merchandise to court.
• Cheryl A. Sullivan, 42, of Trout Run, had a felony count of retail theft take merchandise and misdemeanor count of false identification to law enforcement officer held for court.
Summary trials
• Robert J. Friend, 38, of Watsontown, was guilty of operating a vehicle without valid inspection and failure to use safety belt, driver and front seat occupant.
• Counts of store or maintain placement of junk, refuse or waste on real estate and store, keep or permit unlicensed, uninspected or inoperable or vehicle on property filed against Justin L. Valentine, 47, of Lewisburg, were dismissed.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived or had hearings held are due for formal arraignment Oct. 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Carter Scot Horten, 18, of Winfield, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of minor prohibited from operating with alcohol, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, underage purchase, and operator unsafe equipment.
• Jonathan Charles Kaiser, 44, of Lewisburg. A felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were held for court.
• Nathan James Woodring, 24, of Montoursville. Misdemeanor counts of DUI (four counts) and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, disregard traffic lane, careless driving and reckless driving were held for court.
• Amanda Jo Gavason, 45, of Sunbury. A misdemeanor count of operate vehicle without ignition interlock and summary counts of improper placement of glass, operate vehicle without valid inspection, driving unregistered vehicle, failure to use safety belt, altered drivers license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and driving without a license were held for court.
Union County Deed transfers
• Harold E. Erdley Jr., Patti Faux to Galen M. Smith, Karen A. Smith, Debra K. Navickas, property in Limestone Township, $236,000.
• Timothy J. Vonneida, Kathleen J. Reimensnyder-Wagner to Christopher Ellis, Carrie Ellis, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Christopher R. Ellis, Carrie M. Ellis to Kirsten E. Tollefson, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Patrick T. Mather, Tara N. Mather to Lucille Tarin, Adam J. Tarin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Joseph D. Schnure executor, Mary C. Kahl estate to Luke B. Walter, Laura N. Weeder, property in Hartley Township, $130,000.
• John J. Kryston Jr., Jill Victoria Kryston to Kayce Griffin, Dylan c. Griffin, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Sylvia A. Katherman to Merle E. Katherman II, property in Mifflinburg, corrective deed, $1.
• Melvin K. Fisher, Daniel Fisher to Ty Stephen Nicholas, property in Gregg Township, $149,000.
• Daniel F. Raker to Keavasky LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jeremiah M. Bennett, Kimberly A. Bennett to Kevin Hewlett Faughnan, Suzann H. Faughnan, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Geraldine M. Witmer to Virginia Kay Fry, Susan Edwina Fry, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• John E. Driver, Patricia L. Driver to Jon Alloca, Megan Adams, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Brian E. Tilburg executor, Angela M. Tilburg Snead executor, William B. Tilburg III, Ruth I. Tilburg estate to Heather C. Morgan, Vernon J. Morgan, property in White Deer Township, $155,000.
Divorces granted
• Shelly Asprey, Erno Asprey, 18 years
• Abigail G. Orton, Cody Orton, 5 years
• Adam R. Taylor, Rachael M. Taylor, 12 years
• Wendy B. Sauers, Walter L. Sprenkle Jr., 3 years
• Brett W. Pehowic, Deann S. Pehowic, 23 years
Marriage licenses
• Ryan Michael Spangler, 26, New Berlin; Alexis Marie Erb, 24, New Berlin
• Emily Christian Aukerman, 24, Lewisburg; Logan Michael Aikey, 24, Lewisburg
• Lisa Marie Hardy, 338, West Milton; Bradley Gordon Geiswite, 46, West Milton
• Brynne Marie Clawser, 28, Mifflinburg; Dane Michael Boltz, 28, Mifflinburg
• Henry Joel Yoder, 17, Reedsville; Frona Katie Yoder, 21, Reedsville
• Mikayla Jade Reichert, 26, Mifflinburg; Zachary Lee Smith, 28, Mifflinburg
• Jose Angel Rosa, 24, Lewisburg; Megan Reilly Leitzel, 28, New Columbia
• Ryan Michael Enders, 30, Mifflinburg; Cassandra Beth Mohr, 28, Mifflinburg
• Ashetyn Airenne Foye, 32, Watsontown; Brian Jesse Reitmeyer, 32, Watsontown
• Taylor Marie Gibbs, 27, Allenwood; James Richard Krouse, 30, Allenwood
• Heather Breanne Lucy, 30, New Columbia; Brian David Schooley, 31, New Columbia
• Jose Luis Santana, 55, Milton; Maribel Diaz Ortiz, 61, Milton
• Julie Lynne Wanamaker, 27, Lewisburg; Cody Michael Yonkin, 27, Lewisburg
• Thomas Marmee Snyder, 47, Muncy; Sarah Jane Bingaman, 39, Muncy
• Dianna Mae Bigger, 31, New Columbia; Matthew E. Rand, 45, Milton
• Cheryl Lynn Dunahay, 45, Lewisburg; Joseph E. Weisser, 56, Lititz
• Daniel Curtis Osgood, 36, Mifflinburg; Amber Renee Felmy, 35, Mifflinburg
• Davis Noble Ambrose, 74, Lewisburg; Nancy Clair Ashoom, 73, Lewisburg
• Joseph Robert Snyder, 18, Mifflinburg; Olivia Marie Boyer, 19, Mifflinburg
• Brian Scott Zimmerman, 24, Williamsport; Kayla Marie Kline, 23, Mifflinburg
• Carmen Lynn Cromley, 52, New Columbia; Michael Todd Clayton, 52, New Columbia
• Gene Lester Lingle, 49, Lewisburg; Tracy Ann Miller, 52, Lewisburg
• Tasha Jean Galloway, 29, Milton; Randal Wade Hollenbach II, 29, Milton
• Luther Edwin Metzger, 35, Mifflinburg; Trisha Marie Weber, 31, Mifflinburg
• Angel Manuel Pina, 20, Mifflinburg; Alexis Nicole Ruth, 23, Sunbury
• Sara Elizabeth Barth, 30, Alexandria, Va.; Daniel Edward Lynn, 32, Fairfax, Va.
• Molina Kay Rhoads, 19, Milton; Zebulon Tyler Dreisbach, 21, Milton
• Mark William Greenaway Jr. 25, Milton; Natasha Renee Davies, 24, Milton
• Nathan Allen Rockuskie, 21, Winfield; Savannah Mariah Soto-Gordner, 22, Winfield
• Ryan Patrick McFarland, 26, Cordova, Tenn.; Brittany Laura Thomas, 25, Cordova, Tenn.
• John David Burkholder, 21, Mifflinburg; Carleigh Nycole Susan, 20, Mifflinburg
• Brian William Conner, 35, Allenwood; Danielle Branan, 42, Allenwood
• Robert Steven Tyler, 33, Milton; Brittany Gennett Wesner, 35, Milton
• Robert Luis Bonilla, 23, New Columbia; Kay Evelyn Wenrick, 20, Lewisburg
