MILTON — There are currently no active COVID-19 cases among students or staff reported in the Milton or Warrior Run school districts, according to information posted on the online COVID-19 dashboards operated by the two schools.
In addition to reporting no cases of COVID-19 in either school district, the dashboards also indicate no students or staff are currently quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
Both schools held classes virtually Monday and Tuesday due to the winter storm.
Milton also holds virtual classes Wednesdays to allow for deep cleanings of buildings. The Warrior Run School District school board approved classes to be held virtually Feb. 1, 8, 16 and 22 in order for deep cleanings to occur in the school buildings.
