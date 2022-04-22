DALMATIA — Lane restrictions will be in place beginning Monday, April 25, along Route 147 in Dalmatia.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will begin performing base repairs on Route 147, between Toad Valley Road and Turkey Hill Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.
Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Work is expected to be completed in May.
