MIFFLINBURG — The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish will host an ice cream social at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 in Mifflinburg Community Park.
Serving of the ice cream will follow a worship service at the park gazebo. During worship, there will be a “blessing of the backpacks.” Students of all ages and teachers are encouraged to bring their backpack, carry bag or whatever they have to be blessed.
Sundaes on a Sunday is a community outreach ministry of the parish which consists of Christ’s United Lutheran Church of Millmont (“Four Bells") and First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg (“First Lutheran”).
In case of inclement weather, worship and ice cream will be held under a picnic pavilion at the park.
