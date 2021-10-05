WHITE DEER — Lane restrictions will be in place along Interstate 80 eastbound in White Deer Township, Union County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, the contractor will be working on Interstate 80 eastbound in the area of mile marker 204. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane and shoulder to be restricted. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.