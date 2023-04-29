Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Samantha Reynolds, 37, of Mount Carmel and Christopher Colon, 32, of Mount Carmel.
• Desiree Kile, 35, of Shamokin and Ricky Burgess Jr., 30, of Selinsgrove.
• Tabitha Heckman, 29, of Sunbury and Cody Glick, 41, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Deborah S. Liebscher individually and agent and Wayne R. Liebscher by agent to Roxana B. Levan, property in Milton, $1.
• Donald E. Waltman Jr. estate, Thomas E. Waltman executor and individually, Christopher M. Waltman and Jeffrey S. Waltman to Adam P. Yordy and Autumn M. Yordy, property in Delaware Township, $79,900.
• Jay R. Buck II and Leslie A. Yocum to Jary R. Buck II and Leslie Yocum, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Lucinda E. Reedy and Camilla A. Zimmerman to Emmanuel B. Fosam, property in Milton, $1.
• Bonita J. Little to Amos M. Hostetler and Emma J. Hostetler, property in Delaware Township, $600,000.
• Jaynetta U. Persun to Spencer R. Roan and Thomas M. Grafius III, property in Turbotville, $100,000.
• Hagenbuch Irrevocable Residential and Income Truste, Melitta K. Hagenbuch trustee and Daphine Fritz trustee to Anjel Baier, property in Milton, $1.
• Susan J. Morris and Thomas Morris to Zachary M. Sauers and Kendall M. Sauers, property in Turbotville, $164,000.
• Brian A. Spencer to William A. Spencer Jr. and Debra A. Spencer, property in Delaware Township, $60,000.
• 131 Main Street LLC to Kings Kages LLC, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Vicki R. Spencer to Marianne T. Downes, property in Milton, $259,900.
• Nancy K. Clemens and Linda M. Satteson to Northumberland Solar LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township $10.
• Haorld D. Nicholas Sr. to Harold D. Nicholas Jr. and Shane W. Nicholas, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Tara Matukaitis and Elizabeth M. Brabitz to Shawn J. Matukaitis and Tara L. Matukaitis, property in Coal Township, $63,800.
• William S. Karpinski Jr. and Lisa A. Karpinski to Keystone Service Systems Inc., property in Ralpho Township, $396,500.
• Rebekah Faux and Michael J. Faux to 1A Management Property LLC, property in Shamokin, $8,000.
• William J. Joraskie Jr., Nancy Joraskie and Diane M. Joraskie to Patrick Obrien, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• William Borgan and Stacey Brown-Brogan to Crystal Clark, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Janine N. Fegley, Janine N. Hawkins and Joseph Hawkins to Susan Hawkins, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Vernon I. Hoke to Cornell Velvalle, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Dennis E. Carespodi and Gertrude A. Carespodi to Zachary A. Artz and Gina Scicchitano, property in Ralpho Township, $385,000.
• Scott Lee Houck to SMJ1 Corporation, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
• Joshua L. Woodland and Kari Beth Woodland to Alexandra S. Girardi and Tyler J. Shambach, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Keith H. Lorah and Rosemary A. Lorah to Marvin S. Stoltzfus and Rebecca Sue Stoltzfus, property in Shamokin Township, $725,000.
• Steven C. McGinley and Rhonda McGinley to Nicole Kiley, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Anna Becker estate, Chester Becker Jr. co-exeuctor and Benjamin Apfelbaum co-exeuctor to Mark Becker, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Reify Capital LLC to Michelle Parker, property in Shamokin, $41,000.
• Todd L. Rieger and Kimberly F. Rieger to AR Property Holdings LLC, property in Sunbury, $100,000.
• Bell Services LLC and Janis Investment Group LLC to Carlos Cooper, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Alma M. Gessner estate, Marvin L. Gessner co-executor and Wyane N. Gessner co-executor to Marvin L. Gessner, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Brenda S. Beck to Rita S. Good, property in Coal Township, $171,000.
• Stephen J. Matzura and Martha K. Matzura to Ginger Woodward, property in Kulpmont, $32,500.
• Morgan Scott Ehrenzeller to SM Group 5LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Marlin O. Cardenas and Rosa M. Cardenas to Michael A. Miller and Naomi S. Miller, propertyin Mount Carmel, $55,000.
• Barbara A. Shingara to James Herb and Felicia Swigart, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $250,000.
• TND New Life LLC to Lletteer Guzman, property in Kulpmont, $63,000.
• Robert O. Berkheiser and Karen L. Berkheiser to Brian E. Mann and Tricia L. Mann, property in Ralpho Township, $41,600.
• Kathleen E. Paul to BDK Housing LLC, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Quick Blue LLC and Quick Blue Co to Quick Blue CO, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Richard A. Stancavage and Lisa Stancavage to Carla Victoria Silva and Marta Elena Torales, property in Shamokin, $8,000.
• Diamante Enterprises LLC to Fourth Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
• Susan Shaffner to Joseph Scholler, property in Mount Carmel, $74,000.
• Belle Liberman estate and Nancy Abeles administrator to Angela Charnosky and Andrew Charnosky, property in Ralpho Township, $35,000.
• Janet J. Schoppy to Mercedes Santana Lara, property in Mount Carmel, $35,000.
• Chad Brokenshire and Theresa M. Brokenshire to Theresa M. Brokenshire, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Michael A. Habowski to M&C Property Management LLC, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Diane E. Jarosiewicz to Ashlie E. Jarosiewicz, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Anthony Joseph Welsh III to Ronald Robert Gorey Jr. and Gianna Marie Bruno, property in Mount carmel, $40,000.
• Donna Haley to Donna Haley and Renard Durant, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Howard O. Bainbridge Jr., Gail Bainbridge, Larry K. Bainbridge and Janis R. Bainbridge to Bajram Palevic and Luljeta Pali, property in Shamokin, $35,000.
• Earl A. Wolfgang to Earle A. Wolfgang Jr. and Valerie L. Wolfgang, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Earle A. Wolfgang Jr. and Valerie L. Wolfgang to Earle A. Wolfgang Jr. and Valerie L. Wolfgang, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Earl A. Wolfgang to Earl A. Wolfgang, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Eugene Burgess estate, Anna Burgess co-executrice and Linda Padula co-executrice to Gloria J. Mommo and Adam J. Mommo, property in Ralpho Township, $213,500.
• Melissa A. Saleski and Mark P. Shingara II to Melissa A. Saleski, Mark P. Shingara III, Jamie D. Reed and Kim L. Reed, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Benjamin Reichley and Rachel Reichley to Premier Consultants Inc., property in Sunbury, $60,000.
• Shirley Ann Derr and Thomas Derr to Thomas Derr and Shirley A. Derr Revocable Living Trust, Thomas Derr trustee and Shirley A. Derr trustee, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Thomas A. Matuszewski and Linda C. Matuszewski to Christopher Hafler and Gidget D. Hafler, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
