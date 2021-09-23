TURBOTVILLE — A pipe replacement project scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, Sept. 27 to Wednesday, Oct. 13 will close Gearhart Road between Showers Road, Lewis Township and Muncy Exchange Road in Anthony Township, Northumberland County.
A detour using Muncy Exchange Road, Yeagle Road, and Showers Road will be in place while work is being performed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.