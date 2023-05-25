UGI contributes to Focus Central PA

SHAMOKIN — UGI Utilities Inc., a natural gas and electric utility headquartered in Reading recently contributed $3,000 to Focus Central Pennsylvania, as a platinum level investor in 2023.
UGI’s contribution supports regional growth by promoting the Central PA region to attract investment that cultivates economic growth. A check was presented by Don Brominski, Business Development director, with UGI to Lauren Bryson, executive director of Focus Central PA.
Don Brominski, UGI Utilities said, “Investing in Focus Central PA fits in very well with our goal to be involved in the betterment of the communities we service,” Brominski said.
Focus Central Pennsylvania is part of a committed team of economic development organizations in the region driving economic growth for communities in Mifflin, Center, Snyder, Northumberland, Union, Columbia, and Montour counties in Central Pennsylvania. Focus Central PA markets the region as a choice location for quality companies to invest and grow their businesses.
