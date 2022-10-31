Cookin' Men breaks fundraising record

For the first-time in the history of the event, the same chef won the Pink Flair Award and the Favorite Dish Award. Kenneth Jusko, D.O., and his wife, Corey, took the idea of pink flair to new heights in their balloon-surrounded station, complete with pink disco ball and music while serving a homemade, apple Strudel with a side of salted caramel ice cream.

 Provided by Deanna Hollenbach/Evangelical Community Hospital

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital held its annual breast cancer awareness event, Cookin’ Men, on Thursday night, Oct. 27, at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg.The event raised the most in its history, more than $63,000 for the Center for Breast Health.

The Center for Breast Health uses the funds raised from Cookin’ Men to provide financial assistance to women in our community who are un- or under-insured and need breast health screenings.

