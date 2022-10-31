Cookin' Men breaks fundraising record

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital held its annual breast cancer awareness event, Cookin’ Men, on Thursday night, Oct. 27, at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg.The event raised the most in its history, more than $63,000 for the Center for Breast Health.
The Center for Breast Health uses the funds raised from Cookin’ Men to provide financial assistance to women in our community who are un- or under-insured and need breast health screenings.
The event brings together local celebrity men and women as chefs and chef teams to create culinary delights for people to enjoy while raising funds.
Those who attended were treated to tasting-sized bites of appetizers, main dishes, and desserts. New this year was a hospitality VIP reception where attendees were treated to a tasting and pairing menu prepared by the Rusty Rail Executive Chefs. One-hundred tickets were available for the additional experience and was a near sell-out at this year’s event.
Pushing the fundraising over the top this year was the competitive drive toward being named Top Chef, which awarded the winner the coveted Pink Whisk Award and the premiere cooking station at the event. The contest, which challenged each chef to individually garner the most donations for the Center for Breast Health, ended at noon the day of the event.
The chefs set a fundraising record by raising $32,952.37 through chef votes. Declared Top Chef were Eric John and Paul John Jr., Rusty Rail Brewing Company who raised $7,745.10 by the deadline. The brothers prepared vegetarian chili for guests to enjoy.
Top Chef runners up were Rick Schuck, Bot’s Tavern with $6,795 and the team of Angela Hess and Adam Bowersox, Rusty Rail Brewing Company with $3,270.89. Other top fundraisers included Jim Carpenter/Jared Frank, Mojo Active, Inc.; James Patterson, MD/Joseph Haber, Family Medicine of Evangelical and Tomahawks Tacos; Todd Stefan, MD, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical; Paul Burkholder, Furmano Foods; Kendy Alvarez/Nikki Krize, Mayor of Lewisburg and WNEP; Braden Klinger, Bull Run Tap House; Bob Garrett, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce; and Matthew Walsh/Matthew van Leeuwe, Geisinger who raised $1,000 or more.
“We are so grateful for events like these that help women in need stay on top of their breast screenings,” said Andrea Bertram, operational director of Women’s Health and Cancer Services. “It is through the generous support of others, that we can make it possible for women in our area to make their breast health a priority. When we can diagnose breast cancer early, we are able to help our patients achieve high cure rates and walk with them through survivorship.”
The approximately 300 attendees of the event also voted for their favorite dish by sampling all of the options and casting their vote. For the first time ever, one chef swept both the favorite dish and best flair categories. Kenneth Jusko, DO, Quantum Imaging and Therapeutic Services, along with his wife, Corey, took home the prizes for both. They provided the crowd with homemade apple strudel with salted caramel ice cream and served it in their over-the-top balloon enveloped tent complete with pink disco ball, lights, and music.
