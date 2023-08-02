MILTON — The $18 million renovation of Baugher Elementary School is progressing and will continue after the school opens, officials said during Tuesday’s Milton Area School District board committee session.
Damian Spahr, of the construction management company SitelogIQ, updated the board on the project.
“We are in great shape,” Spahr said. “We’ll have the A pod ready to go (for the start of school). B pod will be finished in October.”
Students return to school in the district on Aug. 17.
Spahr and Adam Kerr, of project architect E.I. Associates, said a new canopy will be installed next summer. The board will pick one of two options for a canopy.
“We’re pleased with the way Baugher is going,” Spahr added.
District Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart said afterward the “process is ongoing.” Once the B pod is completed, work will follow in the C and D pods, he said. Completion is expected by the 2024-2025 school year.
District Business Administrator Derrek Fink reported on the impact on the district if no state budget is passed.
“We have nine months,” Fink said. “If there is no state funding at all, we could run the district for nine months.”
He said, though, he would seek out a line of credit early in 2024 if state officials have not approved a new budget by then.
Fink said the district still would have money for the Homestead and Farmstead tax relief programs because those are separate funds.
He said the district receives $17 to $18 million in state funding.
“Luckily, we have strong reserves,” Fink said.
Board President Christine Rantz told Fink, “I congratulate you. I’ve read some districts, even in our own county, can’t get past September (without state funding).”
The board also will be considering three proposals for a school district solicitor. The business administrator and the superintendent will recommend a firm to the board after each is scored and references are checked.
The proposals came from current solicitor Beard Legal Group, Altoona; the Law Offices of Angela Evans, West Wyoming; and McCormick Law Firm, Williamsport.
The board recently voted against retaining the Beard group as solicitor.
In business actions, the board accepted the resignation of Steven Smith, a special education teacher at Baugher elementary.
Smith has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and harassment as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 16 at the school.
According to court documents, a paraprofessional reported witnessing Smith place “a blanket over a student’s head in a manner that she did not feel was appropriate.”
A behavioral health technician reported witnessing Smith throw a large yoga ball at a child, causing the child to fall.
In actions business, the board approved:
• The hiring of Misty Lose, elementary special education/autistic support teacher, of $59,647; Koebi Corcoran, middle school special education/emotional support teacher, $54,647.
• Hiring: custodians Robert Albert and Yenelis Irizarry, $13 per hour, and Jaanai Rodriguez, English as a Second Language aide, at $15 an hour.
• The resignations of: Nicholas Vega, a social studies teacher at the high school; and Steve Aguirre, an English as a Second Language aide.
