LEWISBURG — Plans for a roundabout at JPM Road and Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, were still in the preliminary stages but coming along according to a township supervisor.
David Hassenplug, Kelly Township supervisor chair, said HRG Engineering had been authorized to do some preliminary design for the roundabout or traffic circle.
“We received a grant from (Commonwealth Financing Authority) through the (Multimodal Transportation Fund) for the amount of $225,000,” Hassenplug said. “We’re utilizing that for the design work.”
Preliminary work has been seen, Hassenplug said. It has helped in applying for grant money and “getting the blessing of PennDOT.”
Hassenplug said the roundabout would have to be relatively large so that it may accommodate tractor-trailer rigs. Additional sketches would be coming in the months ahead.
Easements, whereby Kelly Township would purchase the right to cross portions of adjoining property, may be needed.
Hassenplug said the project was not at the stage to take action on easements. But his thought was that Evangelical Community Hospital, owner of a property to the west of the intersection, would be open to the improvement.
It was too early to project a timeline for the project. Hassenplug noted that an application for another multimodal grant was recently completed. Whether it is awarded wouldn’t be known until early next year.
