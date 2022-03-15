WILLIAMSPORT — Any number of animals have creatively aided children’s development over the years: A hat-wearing cat, a honey-loving bear, a curious monkey, a big red dog and an even larger yellow bird, among them.
Make room in that menagerie for Waffles, a guinea pig debuting in a book for children – and whose story will also benefit students at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
“A Week with Waffles,” written by Waffles’ real-life housemate Tom Speicher and illustrated by Marina Saumell, was recently published and is available through Amazon. It can also be purchased at The Otto Bookstore, 107 W. Fourth St., Williamsport
Speicher last year co-wrote and published a football-themed book, “Bucky Deacon’s Dilemma,” for a middle school audience.
“I thought it would be fun to do something geared to preschoolers and elementary students,” he explained. “And I knew this would be an excellent way for kids to learn the days of the week, as well as to explore their own lives and activities – and what they have in common with Waffles.”
Some readers may relate to the fact that Waffles is an only child, for example, and the day-by-day structure allows for positive lessons ranging from nutrition to exercise to thoughtfulness.
“I was inspired by Megan Rogers’ book,” he said, referring to a co-worker’s publication of “Meet Mason” about her son with special needs that Saumell illustrated. “I was so taken with the illustrations that I sent Marina the rough draft of ‘Waffles’ to see if she’d be interested.”
Speicher also sent along photos of Waffles, a 7-year-old Abyssinian guinea pig who “loves to sleep and eat” and has a particular fondness for grapes and her accommodations.
Speicher – who dedicates the book to his daughter, Katie, and to his late nephew, Tim Baltz – included a number of personal touches. Local readers will notice references to Penn College, the Williamsport Crosscutters and TLC Fitness personal training gym. The author’s favorite Minnesota Vikings are represented in a banner on the wall and a T-shirt, and a copy of “Bucky Deacon’s Dilemma” graces Waffles’ bookshelf.
As with “Bucky Deacon’s Dilemma,” proofreading assistance was provided by Jennifer A. Cline, editor of Penn College Magazine. And, as was the case with that earlier book, a portion of the proceeds from Waffles’ adventures will go toward the college’s Emergency Scholarship Fund.
