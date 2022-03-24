MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Agricultural Land Preservation Board (SCALPB) has announced that the application period for the easement purchase program will be open April 1-29.
Applications can be picked up between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) office, 10541 Route 522, Middleburg.
Landowners wishing to apply must meet the following minimum requirements: The farm must be listed in an approved agricultural security area; a minimum of 35 acres must be submitted; at least half of the acreage must be in crop or pastureland; the entire parcel as described by the deed must be submitted; and the farm must have at least 50% of soils capability Classes I through IV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.