Today, a look at confirmed 2021 driver changes, and my initial prediction on what the season could look like for those drivers. Interestingly enough, while there are plenty of drivers stepping into new rides, all of the big-name drivers are remaining with teams they’ve been with for quite some time.
With the lack of changes among NASCAR’s top drivers, the chances of anyone finding great success after changing teams for 2021 looks dismal.
What follows is a list of confirmed driver changes, and my predictions for each:
• 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports. While I am glad to see Hendrick Motorsports bring its fabled No. 5 back into the fold, I question the team’s choice of drivers. Larson was booted from the series in the spring for using an unacceptable racial slur. So he spent the year winning more than 40 dirt track races, only to land back in NASCAR with a team better than the one he was fired from. In the new season, Larson must tow the line and prove he belongs with a top NASCAR team. At least he has a decent shot of winning the dirt-track race at Bristol in the spring.
• 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing. As I wrote last week, I believe Briscoe is a superstar in the making and someone who could quickly shoot to near the top of my list of all-time favorite drivers. He’ll certainly be near the top of my list of active favorites. However, recent history has shown that it takes new drivers approximately three years to start finding any sort of success in the Cup series. I hope Stewart-Haas Racing sticks with Briscoe beyond the 2021 season, because he could become a top contender in 2023.
• 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing. Since this team sacked Matt Kenseth in 2018, it hasn’t performed quite up to par. Bell will face the same fate as former JGR drivers Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones. He won’t win races on a regular basis, Gibbs and Toyota won’t give him the proper time to develop into a winning driver, and he’ll find himself driving for a mid-pack team within two years.
• 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing. This team will likely be aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing, and it will have superstar power behind it in Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. However, it’s extremely difficult for a startup team to find success right off the bat. In addition, Wallace has never won in the Cup series. I expect a year of struggles for this team, with occasional flashes of brilliance.
• 42, Ross Chastain, Chip Ganassi Racing. Although he is a very hard racer who sometimes gets in over his head, Chastain is also experienced and a proven winner in NASCAR’s truck and Xfinity series. The Ganassi team is capable of running up front, winning races and making the playoffs. I would not be surprised to see Chastain smashing watermelons in a 2021 NASCAR Cup victory celebration.
• 43, Erik Jones, Richard Petty Motorsports. There’s no doubt Jones will elevate the level of competitiveness of this team. Unfortunately, that won’t mean much. The famed No. 43 will continue to be a mid-pack car.
• 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports. The only thing different about this team is the number and sponsorship as Rick Hendrick has transferred Ally Financial funding to Bowman’s team. Otherwise, this team remains unchanged for 2021. I expect it will be a typical Bowman season, he’ll win a race or two and quietly contend through the first half of the playoffs.
• 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing. I like Daniel Suarez. Unfortunately, he’s made some bad career decisions since losing his ride with Stewart-Haas Racing at the end of the 2019 season. An unproven driver stepping into a new team for the second-straight year is a recipe for disaster. This team’s only saving grace may be the fact that it’s an affiliate of Richard Childress Racing.
