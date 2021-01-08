UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension will be offering a suite of online courses — developed with the support of the Pennsylvania Landscape and Nursery Association — designed to help landscape companies educate new and seasonal employees and help more experienced employees move into leadership roles.
The courses were designed for a wide range of workers and businesses — from professional development for long-term employees working in the landscaping industry, such as managers and crew leaders, to training for entry-level employees to support businesses in onboarding new crew members.
“These courses help landscape companies get new employees off to a good start with information that will be reinforced by work in the field,” said Sandy Feather, extension educator who works on the online course project. “They also help existing employees advance their knowledge and careers. The courses are another tool that Penn State Extension offers to help landscape companies provide training to their employees. And well-trained employees can work efficiently and boost a company’s bottom line.”
For more information, visit https://extension.psu.edu/home-page-topics/green-industry-professional-development-courses. More online courses are slated to be released over the next year or so as they are completed.
