WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite accepted a certificate of honorable discharge, a commemorative badge and plaque from Mayor Russ McClintock during a brief ceremony held Tuesday afternoon in the borough’s council chambers.
Council voted Monday to accept Witherite’s resignation, with his final day set for May 16.
A retired lieutenant with the Pennsylvania State Police, Witherite has served as the borough’s police chief since March 2015.
Witherite said he has business interests in Montana and is currently building a home there. He said he tried to make the move there last year but delayed his plans to pursue additional investment opportunities.
Witherite said he has received employment offers from security consulting groups and and law enforcement agencies both in Pennsylvania and out west, which he said he will consider in the meantime.
“This is a good time to leave and move on,” he said, adding that he hopes to make the move to Montana within the next six to 12 months. “I’ve made a lot of friends here, very good people. I’ve loved being here every day and protecting this community and serving this community. It’s been a good ride.”
Witherite said he hopes the borough continues to support the department in the future.
“The difference between being a state trooper and coming to a small community is… you don’t have to run an hour to a call, you can be at a call in seconds.
“I’ve surely enjoyed serving the people of Watsontown, and of course I appreciate the honorable discharge and all the things they’ve done for me here.”
Witherite highlighted the updates and changes made to the police department during his tenure, including the creation of a K-9 unit, the institution of body cameras, upgraded equipment and increased officer pay.
Witherite said the pay increased 22% after he revised officers’ contracts, which brought their compensation closer to the national average and drastically lowered turnover rates over the last seven years.
Also present for the ceremony were members of the Watsontown Police Department, Lt. Chris Snyder, Sgt. Tim Kiefaber, and officers Robert Baker, Dave Podgorney and Geoff Noviello.
Snyder was approved by council to serve as acting officer in charge while the borough seeks a new police chief.
“We’ve been grooming him for this position for several years, so this will work out quite well,” said Witherite, who hired and promoted Snyder to lieutenant.
