Additional charges filed against shooting suspect

WATSONTOWN — Additional charges have been filed against a 19-year-old Watsontown man accused of wounding a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in the leg Wednesday, after the two reportedly exchanged gunfire.
The newest charges against Hunter Douglas Shaheen, of East Fourth Street, were filed Thursday by Watsontown Police Department Officer Robert Baker, in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
The charges filed by Baker stem from the events leading up to the shooting, and started to unfold at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at 104 E. Fourth St., Apt. A, according to court documents.
Shaheen has been charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and prohibited acts, as well as misdemeanor charges of prohibited acts, prohibited offensive weapons, prohibited acts (three counts) terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
State police on Wednesday charged Shaheen with felony counts of (attempted) murder of a law enforcement officer in the first degree and (attempted) criminal homicide, aggravated assault (four counts) and assault of a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
In the affidavit he filed with the latest charges, Baker said he was called to 104E Fourth St. at 6:55 a.m. after receiving reports of an open 911 line., with arguing being heard in the background.
Eventually, Baker said he made contact with Sharon Dudek, who said her son — Shaheen — was involved in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend, Karlie Delade.
"When Dudek arrived (at East Fourth Street), she observed Shaheen inside of Delade's vehicle with his arm around her head," Baker wrote. "Shaheen did exit the vehicle and began striking Dudek, causing pain. Shaheen would make threats that he was going to kill Dudek."
As she was driving away from the scene, Dudek reported to Baker that she witnessed Shaheen holding a gun at her.
Delade allegedly told Baker that Shaheen grabbed her by the hair for about 2 minutes, causing pain and visible red marks on her head.
According to Baker, Delade told him there was marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms inside the bedroom she shared with Shaheen. She denied the items being hers.
According to court documents, Delade also told police that Shaheen owned multiple firearms.
After gaining permission to conduct a search — from a man living inside of the apartment — the affidavit said police found a black revolver, a .44-caliber powder revolver in Shaheen's dresser, a long-gun case on the floor and a blue pistol under the bed.
Through a search warrant obtained later, the affidavit states police found — inside of the apartment — two digital scales, a bag of dried psychedelic mushrooms, 8 Xanax pills, multiple packaging bags, rubber bands, a spoon and green baggies, a marijuana grinder, a glass marijuana smoking device and a grinder with green vegetable-like matter.
While searching for Shaheen, Baker's affidavit states police received information that a man matching his description was spotted walking along Eighth Street Drive in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
According to court documents filed by state police, the trooper who was eventually shot drove his vehicle into a field along Eighth Street Drive while chasing Shaheen, before jumping out to pursue him on foot.
“Shaheen was holding a handgun,” court documents state. “A witness overheard law enforcement give commands to the defendant to drop the firearm. Shaheen proceeded to fire an unknown number of rounds at the victim.
“The victim proceeded to fire several rounds at Shaheen from his department-issued handgun to stop Shaheen’s actions.”
Court documents state the trooper was hit with several rounds fired from Shaheen’s gun.
A Wednesday afternoon release by state police listed Shaheen as being in stable condition, and receiving treatment at an area hospital. The wounded trooper — who has not been named — was noted to have been treated and released after being shot in the leg during the incident.
Online court records indicate Shaheen is awaiting a preliminary hearing date.
