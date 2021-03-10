HARRISBURG - Data released Wednesday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose over six-area counties by 41 over numbers released Tuesday. Two new deaths were reported in Lycoming County and one in Union County.
Confirmed new cases rose by 13 in Northumberland County, 11 in Lycoming County, nine in Union County and four each in Columbia and Snyder counties. No change to Montour County numbers was noted
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there were 2,594 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 955,730 since March 2020. The state also reached a milestone of more than 1 million Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated, state officials noted.
State data showed there are 1,530 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 313 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,400 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 26-March 4 stood at 5.7%.
There were 43 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, the department reported. A total of 24,439 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Pa.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
This week, a total of 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated through March 13:
- 254,150 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
- 225,890 second doses will have been allocated this week.
To date, of the 4,179,220 doses allocated through March 13, we have administered 3,128,637 doses total through March 9:
- First/single doses, 87 percent (2,111,658 administered of 2,427,085 allocated)
- Second doses, 58 percent (1,016,979 administered of 1,752,135 allocated)
Confirmed cases by county:
- Northumberland County, 7,008 cases (326 deaths)
- Lycoming County, 8,173 cases (249 deaths)
- Union County, 4,049 cases (83 deaths)
- Columbia County, 4,266 cases (125 deaths)
- Snyder County, 2,436 cases (81 deaths)
- Montour County, 1,616 cases (60 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.