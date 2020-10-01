MECHANICSBURG — Pennsylvania American Water has expanded the counties in which it is urging customers to voluntarily reduce their water consumption in support of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) expanded Drought Warning and Drought Watch
The company is expanding its original Aug. 24 conservation request for customers in eight counties to now include customers in Clarion, Cumberland, Jefferson, Northumberland, Union and Warren counties and providing new guidance to customers in Clinton and McKean counties, which were escalated to drought warning status.
While Pennsylvania American Water encourages its customers to always use water wisely, the company is asking residents and businesses to reduce their individual water usage by 5 to 10% in counties in drought watch status and by 10 to 15% in counties in drought warning status.
According to DEP, this amounts to a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day and six to nine gallons of water per day, respectively, based on a statewide average.
Pennsylvania American Water offers the following tips for conserving water inside and outside your home:
• Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it.
• Regularly check your toilet, faucets, and pipes for leaks with our free leak detection kits. If you find a leak, have it fixed as soon as possible.
• Install water-saving showerheads, toilets and faucet aerators.
• Consider water and energy-efficient appliances. Products and services that have earned the WaterSense label have been certified to be at least 20 percent more efficient without sacrificing performance.
• Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or washing dishes in the sink.
• Water your lawn only when it needs it. When you do, water in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation.
• Use a broom instead of a hose to clean your sidewalk, driveway or patio.
