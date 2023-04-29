TURBOTVILLE — School board seats across all three regions of the Warrior Run School District are being contested in Pennsylvania’s May 16 Municipal Election.

Incumbent board president Douglas Whitmoyer, a Republican, is seeking reelection in Region 2, while he's being challenged by Jennifer Rempe, who has cross-filed as a Republican and a Democrat. The Republican to receive the most candidates will face off against the Democratic candidate in November.

