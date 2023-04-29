TURBOTVILLE — School board seats across all three regions of the Warrior Run School District are being contested in Pennsylvania’s May 16 Municipal Election.
Incumbent board president Douglas Whitmoyer, a Republican, is seeking reelection in Region 2, while he's being challenged by Jennifer Rempe, who has cross-filed as a Republican and a Democrat. The Republican to receive the most candidates will face off against the Democratic candidate in November.
In Region 1, current board vice president Tamara Hoffman and newcomer Miranda Bailey, both Republicans, are seeking the nomination to have their names on the ballot in November.
Incumbent Linda Shupp, who has cross-filed as a Republican and a Democrat, is pursuing reelection in Region 3. Lisa Miller, who has cross-filed as a Republican and a Democrat, and Aaron Milheim, a Republican, are also seeking the nomination for the Region 3 seat.
Whitmoyer, who has served for 16 years on the board, points to his experience as something that has taught him to function as an effective member of a larger team.
“There’s a lot to learn about being a school board member. It’s a voluntary job. I’ve been there through four different superintendents. You have to be able to adapt to work with everybody that shows up at your door. I feel like I’ve been very good with that,” said Whitmoyer. “When a group of nine can sit down and have an adult conversation and come to a consensus on the best practice to move forward, that’s a good feeling.”
Rempe, however, sees a need for new leadership.
“My opponent is Doug Whitmoyer. He has been on the board for 16 years. I believe that is a great legacy, but his kids have grown, graduated, and moved on. I think it’s time for some new, fresh eyes. I don’t have anything against Doug. I just think it’s time for some new blood,” said Rempe.
Rempe, a grant writer by trade, would like to see parents have greater control over the curriculum that is taught in schools.
“I’m running for school board because I’ve increasingly become concerned about parents and caregivers ability or capacity to be involved and understand exactly what is being taught in our schools,” said Rempe. “I’m not a teacher. I didn’t go to college to be a teacher. But parents should be put on notice.”
For Whitmoyer, it’s his contribution to past successes, notably the construction of the new elementary school, that have prepared him for meeting future financial challenges within the district.
“We’ve been able to build this building with very minimal impact on local budgets,” said Whitmoyer. “We’ve gained a tremendous amount of efficiencies through this new building. We’ve been able to take that budgetary money and move it from payroll expense and move it to debt service.”
Hoffman hopes to use her prior experience to continue to lead the school board forward.
“This will be my 10th year on the board. In those 10 years, the elementary project came from just an idea to fruition,” said Hoffman, noting there is often a learning curve that comes with being a board member. “Those first couple years you kind of feel like, 'what am I doing?' So I do think experience is important. You want to work together as a team. New school board members come in with an idea of an agenda item to push through.”
Bailey is seeking to establish greater parental control over school curriculum.
“My main concerns and why I want to get involved are parental rights and more transparency in the curriculum,” said Bailey. “Parents should be able to review curriculum before it changes.”
Both Bailey and Hoffman would like to avoid raising property taxes within the district.
“This coming budget proposal we are not looking to raise taxes this time around,” said Hoffman. “I think it’s important for taxpayers that we don’t raise taxes every single year.”
“I’m opposed right now to raising our property taxes anymore. They’re already too high to begin with,” said Bailey. “If we do raise them, we need to be able to explain why we’re raising them. We are not made of money in our area.”
Shupp sees curriculum and the student learning environment as two of her most important issues.
“I want to continue the quality education that’s at Warrior Run. I taught there for 30 years. It’s been a wonderful learning experience. I’d like to continue developing a strong curriculum for our students,” said Shupp. “I’m looking forward to seeing projects in middle school develop, and how we move forward with K-6 and 7-12.”
Miller would like to see greater parental control over school curriculum.
“The new curriculum that they’re pushing, I do not agree with. I don’t agree with the transgender, the gay stuff. I will never agree and I will never comply to the nonsense,” said Miller. “I think parents are the ones who should be in charge of their children. You’re in school to teach education. You need to focus on reading, writing, and arithmetic. Not all this extra.”
Milheim is hoping to be a good representative for everyone in the district.
“I’m for providing a good learning environment for children, which I think Warrior Run in general does a very good job at. I just want to be a good representative of everyone in the district: teachers, taxpayers, all faculty administration, and the youth of our future,” said Milheim.
Milheim thinks the current school board has done a good job of managing the district’s finances.
“I think the district has done a really good job. They’ve been very responsible with money. They’ve kept taxes low. I would be in favor of doing the same thing,” he said.
Miller was “not sure” about how she would approach taxes or the school budget, but noted that she was open to raising them if necessary.
“I would consider raising taxes based on what the district needs,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.