MIFFLINBURG — A hog barn sustained minor damage when a fire broke out inside Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters from Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, New Berlin and Penns Creek were called at around 3 p.m. to 770 Kieffer Road, Buffalo Township, Union County, after receiving reports of a barn fire.
Mifflinburg Hose Company Chief Steve Walter said workers were welding in the back of one of the empty hog barns when fumes from a nearby manure pit caught on fire.
"The fire then rolled across the ceiling and spread into some of the insulation, catching a small portion of the ceiling on fire," Walter said.
He said the farmer was expecting to get a shipment of young pigs Thursday.
"Fortunately there were no hogs in the barn at the time of the fire and there were no injuries," said Walter.
Walter said each barn can house about 11,000 hogs.
Firefighters remained on scene for about 45 minutes.
