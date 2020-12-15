SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Antwan McClain, a 36-year old Williamsport man suspected in a fatal shooting in October in Williamsport.
Around noon Dec. 10, the Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested McClain without incident at a home in the 600 block of Orchard St., Schenectady, N.Y. McClain is awaiting extradition to Pa.
Williamsport police investigated a fatal shooting Oct. 15 in the 500 block of Louisa Street in the city, and obtained an arrest warrant charging McClain with criminal homicide and lesser offenses. Attempts to find McClain in Williamsport were unsuccessful and the task force was tapped.
The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county and local police agencies, including the Williamsport Bureau of Police; the Lycoming County Probation Office; the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office; the Union County Sheriff’s Office; the Berwick Police Department; the Pennsylvania State Police; and, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole – all of whom participated in this investigation.
