LEWISBURG — How The White Silo go its name originated many miles from its 323 Market St., Lewisburg location.
Samantha Kratzer, owner of the new home decor and furniture shop, said the name was inspired by what she saw at a corporate headquarters in Waco, Texas.
“I loved the Magnolia Home collection of decorating, Joanna Gaines-inspired decor,” Kratzer said. “When you go to Texas and Magnolia, at their headquarters, there are giant silos there. And I always just loved those silos.”
Magnolia decor, Kratzer noted, is characterized by clean, modern look. It served as an inspiration along with the encouragement of people she knew.
“I’ve done a lot of that style of decor in my own home,” she added. “People have always said, ‘Come come decorate my house.’ Why am I not doing that?”
Kratzer leased the space starting in mid-October, after which the work with contractor Jon Cataldi began.
The White Silo opened about a week ago after lots of work on the floor and painting. Re-doing the ceiling in white complimented the large windows onto Market Street and brightened the look of the store considerably.
When it came time to offer items for sale, they made sure the stock would be unique.
“We try to make as much product as we can,” Kratzer said. “We have a craft shop set up in our basement. (Cataldi) has a pole barn for his business, but we have transformed part of that into work space as well.”
Cataldi’s contributions included rehabbing a farmhouse table by painting and refinishing the legs and adding a new tabletop of his own design. Authentic chairs, mostly white and reupholstered by Kratzer, go with the table.
As a registered nurse specializing in infection control, Kratzer said her career over the last two years has been taxing. With Cataldi, they attended craft shows, an outlet of a kind, and are now introducing a unique contribution to the Lewisburg business landscape.
Kratzer said there would be specials on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and for the Miracle on Market Street. Lewisburg Late Night Shoppers, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 would also be a time for a visit from Santa along with free photos with him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.