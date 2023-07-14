LEWISBURG — Several members of the AFSCME District Council 86 petitioned the Lewisburg Area School District School board Thursday for increased wages. However, the district states it is currently unable to bargain with the union due to a decertification petition filed by a union member.
Members of AFSCME District Council 86 in the Lewisburg district include food service employees and custodial employees who are paid $12 per hour.
J. Adam Maguire, staff representative of the AFSCME District Council 86, spoke at the board meeting and claimed the administration has not extended negotiations to its union like it has the teachers union and non-union employees.
“We were in negotiations until May 1. The employer refused to negotiate after a petition was filed to get rid of the union. We asked them to negotiate early and they refused,” said Maguire.
He said the current contract expired June 30.
Speaking prior to the start of the meeting, Director of Administrative Services Dr. John Fairchild said the district was “bargaining in good faith” prior to April.
“We are not presently in negotiations, because back in April 2023, a union employee filed a decertification petition with the PA Labor Relations Board to call an election about whether or not to have AFSCME continue to represent the employees,” Fairchild said. “Presently, an election to decide the results of the decertification petition has been scheduled by the PA Labor Relations Board for the near future. Per the guidance of our solicitor, by law, the school district is not permitted to bargain or negotiate until this petition is resolved by the election.”
Fairchild stressed that employees are the ones who vote to keep or decertify a union.
“We as an employer have nothing to do with the process,” Fairchild said. “Unfortunately, upon the advice of our solicitor, we are unable to comment on the situation at the (school board) meeting.”
“The union’s position is that a living wage is $15 an hour for the Lewisburg area,” Maguire said. “I requested to bargain with them after they agreed to the teachers union contract early. The did not extend that same courtesy to these essential employees.”
Maguire demanded the board extend to the union members “the same longevity increases as other district employees.
“You need to give them the same health care,” he said. “Anything short of immediate action on these items is a failure from this district. You cannot deem these employees essential and then reject their requests for equality.”
Maguire then said, “I wish it didn’t have to be this way but we are going to come back and be asking for $20 an hour for those workers and there will be an unfair labor lawsuit filed against this district.”
Lewisburg resident Sheri Jacobson said she supports a living wage for workers in the district.
“As a school district we teach our children often by example and the way we treat our employees is sending a message to our children of how much we value our employees,” she said. “This is a serious issue. Please give the workers a living wage and please treat them with dignity and respect.”
Charles Foust, a former school district employee and former union president said, claimed the district has lost employees due to “the lack of a living wage.”
“While I cannot comment on the current issue, it is very important that we hear from the public,” board President Erin Jablonski said. “I appreciate the passionate plea and I look forward to a future meeting to discuss a solution.”
Likewise, board member Jordan Fetzer said the comments did not fall on “deaf ears.”
“We look forward to getting to a resolution and eventually we will resolve these issues too,” board Vice President Cory Heath said.
In other business, the board granted Superintendent Cathy Moser the authority to apply for Pre-K Counts program funding.
Sixteen students and two teachers will be heading to Spain after the board approved the the trip under the district’s Spanish Learning Abroad and Learning Abroad Programs.
The trip will be June 10-20, 2024. The cost of the trip is $3,800 per person and will be financed by the students.
The board welcomed the new boys high school basketball coach Leon Tucker to the district.
Moser gave an update on the projects going on throughout the district over the summer months. Painting projects at the schools are moving along, and roofs are being repaired or replaced.
“I would like to personally thank the Green Dragon Foundation and the Degenstein Foundation for awarding $75,000 towards the cost of the new playground at Kelly Elementary,” Moser added.
An agreement with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) was approved that will allow those with a bachelor’s degree but not a teaching certificate, substitute teach in the district.
The board accepted a renewal agreement with Siemens for building automation services for three years. Siemens provides a variety of technical services to the district, including onsite equipment inspection, software maintenance, data backup, network maintenance, building automation services lighting and HVAC.
According to Fairchild, the cost to the district will be $83,225 for 2023-2024, $86,230 for 2024-2025 and $90,970 for 2025-2026.
Nearly $28,000 in donations from the Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) were approved.
The funding includes: $26,896 to support the purchase of a new high school band truck; $815 to support the publication of Tarasque, the high school’s literary magazine; and $117 to fund the remaining costs of the Kelly Elementary School’s swimming program.
