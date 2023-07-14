LEWISBURG — Several members of the AFSCME District Council 86 petitioned the Lewisburg Area School District School board Thursday for increased wages. However, the district states it is currently unable to bargain with the union due to a decertification petition filed by a union member.

Members of AFSCME District Council 86 in the Lewisburg district include food service employees and custodial employees who are paid $12 per hour.

