BLOOMSBURG — Beginning its second academic year following the integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities as Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, first-year undergraduate enrollment is up across the university by more than 10% since last fall, and graduate enrollment up more than 25%.
This year's incoming first-year class includes students from throughout Pennsylvania, as well as students from as far away as Arizona, Oregon and Washington. The class includes more than 250 new honor students and a small increase in the average high school grade point average.
