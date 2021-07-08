TURBOTVILLE — Co-principals will lead the Warrior Run High School in the coming school year.
During a special meeting held Wednesday, the board approved Assistant Principal Andrea Heller-Landis to serve as the new co-principal, at a salary of $86,000 per year.
In addition, the board approved hiring Casey Magargle as a co-principal, at a salary of $86,000 per year and upon his release from his current employer.
The two replace Principal Marc Walter, who has resigned. He was paid $90,437.
Walter has been hired as the assistant high school principal in the Loyalsock Township School District, at a salary of $86,000.
During a Warrior Run board meeting held June 28, Heller-Landis was one of eight administrators to be granted a pay increase for the 2021-2022 school year. The increases were granted in keeping with administrative contracts and evaluations.
On June 28, Heller Landis’ pay as assistant principal was increased from $78,014 to $80,514. She has been working for the district since 2011.
Landis on Wednesday thanked the board for promoting her to the co-principal position, and said she looks forward to leading the high school with Magargle.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said prior to the meeting that Magargle is a Warrior Run graduate and district resident. He had been working as the non-traditional coordinator and assistant principal in the Mifflinburg Area School District.
“Following the interviews, it was evident that we had two solid candidates, with experience, who have significant potential to guide our high school,” Hack said. “Andrea and Casey have genuine investment in the school community, experience in school leadership, and both possess strengths that will complement one another.
“The co-principal model is another opportunity for us to develop two school leaders who will have the opportunity to grow and learn together, and alongside our high school faculty, staff and students.”
Wednesday’s meeting lasted just 10 minutes, with several of the board members participating virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.