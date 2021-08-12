LEWISBURG — "The Pull of Poetry," an online talk presented by Assistant Professor Chet’la Sebree, director of the Stadler Center for Poetry and Literary Arts, will be hosted by the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning (BILL).
Registration for the talk, scheduled for noon, Tuesday, Aug. 24 via Zoom, is due no later than 24 hours before start time. Registration can be completed via email to lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu, a call with name and email address to 570-522-0105 or via https://forms.gle/PtQC9mDCpRtATMRx7. There is no charge for the program and BILL membership is not required.
Sebree will discuss the continuing appeal of poetry such as "In Flanders Fields," a World War I era ode still used at remembrance ceremonies and "The Hill We Climb," recited by its author at the inauguration of President Biden.
