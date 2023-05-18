MILTON — A kindergarten teacher charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to report or refer a case of suspected child abuse had the charged bound over for court following a preliminary hearing held Wednesday.
Jacqueline Martin, 51, a teacher at Milton’s Baugher Elementary School, appeared before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, for the hearing.
Fifteen supporters of Martin were in attendance at the hearing.
Milton Police Department Officer Kurt Henrie explained in court documents that teachers are mandated reporters, required by law to report cases of suspected child abuse to Childline within 48 hours.
According to court documents, elementary Principal David Slater said on Feb. 1 he became aware that Martin made a Childline referral the prior day, regarding a student.
Slater told police that Martin’s report was filed on Jan. 31, but she received the information Jan. 9.
“(Slater) was concerned why the report was made 22 days after the information was received,” Henrie wrote, in court documents. “Slater reported that Martin told him she wished to have a meeting with the alleged perpetrator and father of the child to discuss the allegations.”
Henrie said the report filed by Martin indicated she had a Jan. 9 meeting with the child’s grandfather, who expressed concern about the treatment of his grandchild by the child’s father.
The grandfather allegedly told Martin that when the child’s father was being verbally aggressive, the child would state “I can’t breathe.”
Assistant Principal Seth Decker allegedly told Henrie that Martin said she attempted to get the grandfather to make a Childline referral. However, he did not do so “out of concern for drugs found in the home and making things worse for (the child).”
Martin allegedly told Henrie that she never told Decker she recommended the grandfather make a referral. However, she recommended he contact the police if he became concerned regarding arguments with the child’s father.
Upon questioning Martin, Henrie stated that she told him “she is heavily involved in all her student’s families, saying that she just wants to help both students and parents succeed.”
Noting a personnel matter, school district officials have been unable to comment on Martin’s employment status.
In a separate case, another Baugher Elementary School teacher, Steven Smith, 32, was initially scheduled to appear before Diehl for a hearing on Wednesday. However, Smith was granted a continuance for that hearing.
Smith, an autistic support teacher, has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and harassment as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 16 at the school.
According to court documents, a paraprofessional reported witnessing Smith place “a blanket over a student’s head in a manner that she did not feel was appropriate.”
A behavioral health technician reported witnessing Smith throw a large yoga ball at a child, causing the child to fall.
Court documents state Smith was placed on administrative leave from his teaching position.
