MIFFLINBURG — Kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year will be open April 1-30 in the Mifflinburg Area School District.
Registration must be completed online at www.mifflinburg.org. Once the online registration is complete, all requested documents must be taken between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to the district administration building, located at 178 Maple St.
Appointments are not needed to drop off requested information. Anyone without internet access who needs assistance with registration should call 570-966-8200.
In order to enroll in kindergarten, children must turn 5 by Sept. 1.
