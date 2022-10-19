LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Borough Council voted Wednesday to advertise its 2023 budget, with a final adoption expected to occur Nov. 15.
The Lewisburg Borough municipal budget will be placed on the borough website and available for review at the Borough Office.
The budget sets millage at 14.10. That’s 1 mill over the 2022 budget, which was set at 13.10 mills. That translates into a 7.6% real estate tax increase.
Since 2017, the real estate tax millage rate has increased by 1.36 mills, from 12.74 mills in 2017 to the proposed 14.10 mills for 2023.
Borough Manager William Lowthert said Lewisburg Borough has managed to undertake a large number of infrastructure and community projects, increase municipal services to residents, and expand parks and recreation opportunities while keeping tax increases to below the level of inflation.
Council President Debra Sulai said, “The budget increase reflects increases in requests from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, William Cameron Engine Company, increases to the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, and increases in the cost of living for borough employees.”
Council also approved the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) agreement with Union County for the use of $262,870 for stormwater management and flood resiliency efforts as part of the Lewisburg Borough Piers Art Park Project.
Council approved a motion to approve the installation of bike sharrows — which are roadway asphalt signage — on four borough streets. They will be installed along St. John Street, from North Fifth to North Water Street; North Seventh Street, from the rail trail to St. Mary Street; St. Mary Street, from North Seventh Street to Route 15; and 15th Street, from St. Mary’s Street to Buffalo Road.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods will purchase the paint and stencils for the signage. Borough staff will undertake the installation.
Upright roadway signs alerting motorists to bicycle traffic will also be installed. Two signs will be provided by the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and the rest will be purchased by the borough.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods will purchase a bike tire pump station, which the borough has agreed to install along the rail trail, near Market Street.
Lewisburg Borough Council unanimously approved a conditional use Tuesday night, regarding a proposed three-unit apartment building located at 31 S. Sixth St. The request was made during a conditional use hearing held by the borough at its Sept. 20 meeting.
Lewisburg Community Development/Grant Manager Steven Beattie said the Lewisburg Borough Planning Commission raised concerns over the proposal and floodplain issues, and the commission did not issue a recommendation to the borough.
Jeffery Gruber, with property owner Income Producing Securities Group of Harleyville, made the request to turn an existing two-unit apartment building at the site into a three-unit building.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.