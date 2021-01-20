MONTGOMERY — Blue Jacket Scholarships will be presented to five FFA students from Milton High School during monthly meeting of Eagle Grange, to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Eagle Grange Hall, located at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
The speaker for the program will be Blue Jacket founder Krista Pontius. She is an FFA advisor at Greenwood High School in Millerstown, a graduate of Pennsylvania State University College of Agriculture, and was recently named one of three 2020 National Teach Ag Champions by the National Association of Agricultural Educators.
Face masks and social distancing will be required by all in attendance.
