WILLIAMSPORT – Eighteen aviation students at Pennsylvania College of Technology have earned wiring-inspection certificates from the Aircraft Electronics Association as part of the international organization’s training series.
All students at the college’s Lumley Aviation Center in Montoursville earn the wiring-inspection certificate; bachelor’s degree students earn four additional credentials in a variety of subjects relevant to aviation and human-error management.
“Some employers pay an additional 50 cents per hour for each training certificate held by their employees,” noted Thomas D. Inman, associate professor and co-department head. “As a result, Penn College students could start their careers making as much as $5,000 more per year than similar graduates from other schools.”
The students and their hometowns:
Aviation maintenance technology (four-year degree)
Roger D. Bohner Jr., Montoursville; Tyler J. Chojnicki, Buffalo, N.Y.; Corey R. Chucci, Williamsport; David W. Coder, Centre Hall; Mark A. Coppola, Bellefonte; Kyler D. Gabel, Danville; Peter X. Kilkenny, Staten Island, N.Y.; Sean McGovern, Middletown; Ken P. McGullam, Schwenksville; Dennis M. O’Donnell, Williamsport; Corey S. O’Laughlin, Bethlehem; Brandon Pieszala, Larksville; Kevin Pradel, Belleville, N.J.; Sebastian E. Smith, Wellsboro; and Tyler A. Sunday, Mechanicsburg.
Aviation technology (two-year degree)
Jason T. Cofrancesco, Branford, Conn.; and Eric B. Mendicino, Windsor.
Aviation maintenance technician (certificate)
Aaron D. McGarvey, Coatesville.
Penn College is the only school in the world able to provide AEA training and the associated certificates directly to students, said Inman, who delivered the training with Matthew D. Krepps, an alumnus and instructor of aviation maintenance.
