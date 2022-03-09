Gabe Stillman nominated for Blues Music Award

WILLIAMSPORT — Blues guitarist and Williamsport native Gabe Stillman has been nominated by the Blues Foundation for a 2022 Blues Music Award in the “Best Emerging Artist Album” category.
His album, “Just Say The Word” was released worldwide in August by the VizzTone Label Group. The album debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Blues Charts.
Stillman formed his band in 2015, beginning his professional career, shortly after graduating from Boston’s Berklee College of Music. Before that, he attended Williamsport’s Uptown Music Collective and graduated from Williamsport Area High School.
Since landing in the final eight of the 35th Annual International Blues Challenge in Memphis Tenn., and being further honored as the recipient of the esteemed Gibson Guitar Award, Stillman and his band have been focused on expanding their footprint on a national and international level
Stillman’s first self-produced EP release, “The Grind,” was followed up with, “Flying High,” on which he is backed by the legendary blues band The Nighthawks.
“Just Say The Word” features 13 originals and two covers.
Produced by Anson Funderburgh at Wire Recording in Austin, Texas, “Just Say the Word” includes contributions from the Texas Horns, Funderburgh, Sue Foley and Greg Izor.
Voting for this year’s Blues Music Awards is underway and open to any member of the Blues Foundation. To become a Blues Foundation member, visit www.blues.org. Upon membership confirmation, new and renewing members will be sent instructions on how to access the 2022 Blues Music Awards ballot.
The ballot will be open until March 18.
For more details about Stillman, his BMA nomination, and upcoming performances, visit www.gabestillman.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.