HARRISBURG — The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has awarded a $700,000 grant to the City of Sunbury, according to Senator John R. Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108). Funds were made available through the Multimodal Transportation Fund program.
The funding will assist in the reconstruction of Reagan Street, from Front Street to Fourth Street. The project includes a separation of stormwater and sewage pipes, which will assist in mitigating flood conditions during rain events. The total cost for the project is $1.5 million
“I am grateful that the CFA saw the merits of the application submitted by the City of Sunbury,” said Gordner. “This will continue the revitalization and flood mitigation of the downtown area.”
“The people of Sunbury will see the benefits of this project for years into the future,” said Representative-Culver. “I am excited to watch this project come to fruition.”
The Commonwealth Financing Agency was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs.
