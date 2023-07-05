LEWISBURG — The National Weather Service in State College has confirmed that it was an EF-1 tornado which heavily damaged the Just Lite It Fireworks store in Kelly Township, Union County, as a fierce line of thunderstorms swept through Union County Sunday afternoon.
Union County Emergency Management Director Michelle Dietrich said the weather service has finished its inspection of the storm damage. The studies included using aerial drone footage to survey of the storm's path through the county.
"The National Weather Service has concluded that it was an EF-1 tornado, with winds reaching 100 mph, that hit the Silvermoon (plaza) and fireworks store in Kelly Township," said Dietrich.
"The storm was that powerful that investigators with the National Weather Service found insulation from the Silvermoon site at the Milton Area High School," she added.
According to a report issued by the weather service, the tornado formed at 4:25 p.m. on the north side of Lewisburg. It caused damage to a building at the Silvermoon Plaza, toppled an RV and tore the roof off of the fireworks store.
From there, the tornado crossed the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and moved into the Milton area. It was on the ground for about 8 minutes and traveled 2.39 miles.
At first, Hunter Dawson was transfixed by the weather phenomenon unfolding outside the Just Lite It Fireworks store on a Sunday afternoon.
“I was going, 'this is so cool. It’s so white out. It looked like it was snowing,'” said Dawson, who was visiting family in Selinsgrove for the July 4 holiday, which is what had led him to the fireworks shop in the first place. “I was so mesmerized by all the noise that I completely forgot about Nyla for a second.”
Nyla, Dawson’s dog, was in his truck that was parked about 20 feet away from the entrance of the store. As soon as those two facts clicked—there was a tornado bearing down on them and his dog was in the truck—Dawson started panicking.
“I almost wanted to push everyone in the store out of my way just to get out of my dog,” he said. “I got out of the store and I started running, then I stopped in my tracks to see all the damage.”
The tornado had taken the roof right off the fireworks store. Several cars were covered in debris. The back window on Dawson’s truck had a hole punched through it. Luckily, Nyla was unharmed.
“She was alright. She was just happy to see me,” said Dawson.
Along with the tornado that hit Kelly Township, the weather service also confirmed that two separate tornadoes struck in the Mifflinburg area Sunday afternoon.
A brief EF-1 tornado occurred near Hartleton, in Lewis Township, Union County, at 3:48 p.m. It tore along a 1.5-mile path, uplifting the roof of a chicken barn and damaging trees.
That tornado was on the ground for 8 minutes, and reached peak wind speeds of 100 mph.
A second EF-1 tornado formed at 3:59 p.m. in West Buffalo Township, Union County. That tornado was on the ground for 7 minutes, causing a garage to collapse inward, and damage to large tree limbs.
It traveled for just over 2 miles, and reached peak wind speeds of 105 mph.
