LEWISBURG — The National Weather Service in State College has confirmed that it was an EF-1 tornado which heavily damaged the Just Lite It Fireworks store in Kelly Township, Union County, as a fierce line of thunderstorms swept through Union County Sunday afternoon.

Union County Emergency Management Director Michelle Dietrich said the weather service has finished its inspection of the storm damage. The studies included using aerial drone footage to survey of the storm's path through the county.

