District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Possession with intent to deliver
TURBOTVILLE — Amanda Ashelman, 32, of Main Street, Turbotville, has been charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia after troopers allegedly found numerous drugs and paraphernalia in a home where she was staying.
The charges were filed after troopers went to the home at 4 p.m. April 21 to serve a warrant on another individual.
While in the home, which troopers said Ashelman has lived in since January, the following items were allegedly discovered: 193 Ziplock bags containing suspected heroine; 21 Ziplock bags containing suspected methamphetamine; a small amount of marijuana, numerous glassine bags, and several smoking devices and hypodermic needles.
Ashelman allegedly told troopers she was unaware the items were in the home.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 16.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Darwin Y. Trinidad-Albaladejo, 31, of New Columbia, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary allegations after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at about 12:40 a.m. March 24, northbound along the West Branch Highway, Trinidad-Albaladejo was driving a vehicle they observed being driven erratically before it was stopped near Evangelical Community Hospital.
Trinidad-Albaladejo was charged after troopers said he allegedly exhibited signs of being impaired, a preliminary breath test and a blood draw.
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Michael B. Herrick, 36, of Lewisburg, was charged with four counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance and a summary allegation after a crash.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were called at 6:02 p.m. May 2 to 1278 Furnace Road after a vehicle allegedly driven by Herrick left the roadway and struck a bank before rolling over.
Herrick was charged after a preliminary test at the crash scene and a later blood draw.
Disorderly conduct
LEWISBURG — Michael G. Fischetti, 33, of Lewisburg, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct after a report of a burglary in progress and an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at about 7:40 p.m. May 18 at 740 Market St., Fischetti banged on the door of a rental property office, used profanity and threatened to break the door down.
Fischetti, who was taken into custody at a location on North Third Street, allegedly conceded to police he was angry with his landlord and had lost control of his emotions.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Wendy K. Kranz, 49, of New Berlin, was charged with felony retail theft after an investigation.
State police and Walmart security alleged that between March 5 and May 27 at the Lewisburg Walmart, Kranz under-rang merchandise on 15 separate occasions.
Papers filed alleged a theft of $300 in merchandise.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Della A. Williams, 83, of New Columbia, was charged with two counts of DUI and summary allegations after a crash investigation.
Troopers responded at 10:07 p.m. May 4 to White Deer Pike and Mountain to a report of a crash, and concluded a disabled motorist backed a Nissan Frontier down an embankment. On contact with Williams, she allegedly had slurred speech, an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and claimed to have not remembered anything after about 6 p.m. that evening.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, in Mifflinburg.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Sabrina S. Aumick, 27, of Statesville, N.C., was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at about 11:40 a.m. April 26 along Route 15 at the White Deer exit, Aumick exhibited glassy bloodshot eyes and admitted to using marijuana after being stopped for speeding.
A preliminary hearing for the misdemeanors and for allegedly exceeding the 55 mph speed limit by 15 mph has been scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, in Mifflinburg.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Ackeem J. Dehaney, 26, of Detroit, Mich., was charged with two counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance and summary allegations after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at about 2:45 p.m. May 2, at westbound Interstate 80 mile marker 210, a vehicle driven by Dehaney was traveling less than a car length behind a tractor trailer. Upon stopping the vehicle, they alleged that Dehaney exhibited signs of marijuana use and admitted using the substance about two hours before.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, in Mifflinburg.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Angela M. Phillips, 34, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of DUI and summary charges after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at 2:35 a.m. May 31 along Crossroads Drive, a vehicle driven by Phillips was allegedly speeding, weaving within its lane, repeatedly crossing the fog line and double yellow line on the roadway. Upon stopping the vehicle they alleged that Phillips had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, in Mifflinburg.
State Police at Milton 3-vehicle crash (injury)
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A tow-vehicle operator was struck while working on the scene of a disabled vehicle during an incident which occurred at 12:28 a.m. June 6 at mile marker 218, Interstate 80 eastbound, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Alex Byron, 25, of Milford, sustained a suspected minor injury after being struck by a 1996 International Harvester while working at the scene of a crash.
The incident unfolded, troopers said, as a 2018 Freightliner driven by Natasha Struble, 33, of Bethlehem, struck a 2011 BMW X3, which was disabled along the roadway.
Struble’s Freightliner then struck the International Harvester, which troopers said struck Byron.
Struble, who was belted sustained a possible injury, was cited with duty of driver in emergency response area.
1-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Dewart man was uninjured in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:58 a.m. June 4 along Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Robert Hauck, 49, was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer south on Housels Run Road when he lost control in a right curve and struck a utility pole.
Hauck, who was belted, was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, troopers said.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Daniel Andrews, 42, of Middleburg escaped injury after being involved in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 12:54 a.m. June 6 along Pleasant Grove Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Andrews struck an embankment after swerving to avoid a deer in the roadway.
Theft
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Bloomsburg man has been charged in connection with the alleged theft of a 1989 Ford F-150 from a Montour County property.
Troopers said Ernie Davis has been charged charged with the alleged theft, which occurred between 9:21 and 9:30 p.m. June 7 from 611 Ridge Road, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Davis has been locked up in the Montour County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
